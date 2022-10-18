Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Short Interest Up 13.6% in September

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 875,300 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the September 15th total of 770,700 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.
Camtek Price Performance
Camtek stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43. Camtek has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $49.60.
Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Camtek
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.
Camtek Company Profile
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.
Featured Stories
