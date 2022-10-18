Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Short Interest Up 13.6% in September

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 875,300 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the September 15th total of 770,700 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Camtek stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43. Camtek has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $49.60.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Camtek by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 981,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,184,000 after purchasing an additional 337,110 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Camtek by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camtek by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth $2,313,000. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 1st quarter worth $2,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

