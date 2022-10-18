Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$155.18.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$169.00 target price (down previously from C$173.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CNR opened at C$152.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$137.26 and a 12-month high of C$171.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$156.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$152.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.97.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.77 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8899996 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.29, for a total transaction of C$1,353,987.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,528,014.72.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

