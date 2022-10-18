Cardano (ADA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.33 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.33 billion and approximately $434.53 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001862 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,306.36 or 0.06769123 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00033631 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00081449 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00064117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00015169 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00025211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000319 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001442 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,045,020,830 coins and its circulating supply is 34,292,049,843 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

