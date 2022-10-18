Cardano (ADA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $434.21 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.37 billion and $434.21 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001869 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,311.64 or 0.06794932 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00034130 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00082113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00065064 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00015325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00025605 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,045,020,830 coins and its circulating supply is 34,292,054,806 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

