Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Short Interest Down 5.4% in September

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 7,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.77.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $36.32. 4,229,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,842,172. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.11%.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,919,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,351,000 after acquiring an additional 583,314 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505,073 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466,546 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,335,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,759,000 after buying an additional 738,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Carrier Global by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,986,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,431,000 after buying an additional 531,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

