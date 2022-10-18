CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires 3,989 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 6.6% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 707,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,677,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 150,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 834,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,898,000 after purchasing an additional 423,159 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 92,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.41. 2,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,876. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.33. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $52.22.

