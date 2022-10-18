CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 31,641 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $17,293,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 73,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 433,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after buying an additional 69,365 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.24. 7,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,623. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $28.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.28.

