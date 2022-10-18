CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 1,438.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313,333 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.8% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 41,068 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,762. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $30.43.

