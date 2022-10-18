CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. GP Brinson Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 207,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,255,000 after purchasing an additional 70,615 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Unconventional Investor LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 174,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,645,000 after purchasing an additional 20,853 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.52. 101,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,591,212. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

