CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Takes Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 3.2% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $1,955,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.65. 8,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,036. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28.

