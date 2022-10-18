Casper (CSPR) Trading 29.1% Higher Over Last Week

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. During the last week, Casper has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $476.64 million and $30.37 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,358.50 or 0.27695480 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010817 BTC.

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,225,565,526 coins and its circulating supply is 10,432,806,170 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,223,424,602 with 10,430,816,440 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04656391 USD and is down -5.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $63,505,735.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.