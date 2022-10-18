Castle Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,121 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Shell by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in Shell by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 55.7% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

SHEL opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $184.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.68.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC dropped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,121.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

