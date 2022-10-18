Castle Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,050 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCR. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $234.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.78.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

