Castle Wealth Management LLC Invests $89,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 39.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT opened at $285.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.00 and a 200 day moving average of $274.46. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,015 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

