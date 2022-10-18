Castle Wealth Management LLC Takes $71,000 Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $174.02 on Tuesday. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $158.86 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.38.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

