Castle Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN opened at $112.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.25.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.35. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

