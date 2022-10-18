Castle Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 30,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Advisory Services & Investments LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Integrity Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 30,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $35.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94.

