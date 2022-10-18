Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Short Interest Update

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:CATY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,389. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.11. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $189.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.53 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 40.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CATY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $43,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 87,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $43,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 87,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 99,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,570. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 490.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.