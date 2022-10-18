CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Short Interest Up 13.6% in September

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the September 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCCS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,221. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27.

Insider Activity

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $192.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 5,954 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $53,764.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 5,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $53,764.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Ingram sold 19,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $188,668.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,527. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Stories

