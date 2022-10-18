Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 2,813 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,243 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for approximately 0.7% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 237.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 96.0% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 14.0% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $552,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.52.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADSK traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.06. The stock had a trading volume of 36,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,054. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 78.54, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.90.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

