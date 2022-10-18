Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 34,895 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 389.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,895 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 119,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 50,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 132,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.10. 3,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,099. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.10. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.