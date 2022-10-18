Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 34,895 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 389.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,895 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $78,000.

SLYV stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.10. 3,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,099. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.10. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

