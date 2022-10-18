Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVLR. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,709,000 after acquiring an additional 786,996 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,500,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,348,000 after acquiring an additional 733,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,597,000 after acquiring an additional 677,022 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,188,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,871,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,191,000 after acquiring an additional 346,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Avalara to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $1,845,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 583,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,852,831.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,532,600 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.49. The stock had a trading volume of 296,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,373. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $188.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.17 and its 200 day moving average is $86.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

