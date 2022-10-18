Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 212,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,978,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,598,000 after acquiring an additional 178,844 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,719,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,212,000 after acquiring an additional 135,102 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,613,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,203,000 after acquiring an additional 78,783 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,300,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

Royce Value Trust stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,988. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

About Royce Value Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

