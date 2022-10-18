Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $5.70 Million Stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,516 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 224,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 182,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 36,120 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 164,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.41. 1,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,439. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.72%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

