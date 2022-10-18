Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,510. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average of $69.94.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.462 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

