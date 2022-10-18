Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

GFL stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 59,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

