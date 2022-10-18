Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 25,563 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,563 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.50. 205,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,231,943. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.