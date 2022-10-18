Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,762,000 after purchasing an additional 61,751 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,798,000 after purchasing an additional 43,282 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6,798.2% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,676,000 after purchasing an additional 214,348 shares during the period. Reliant Wealth Planning lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 114,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 192.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after purchasing an additional 49,494 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA XLG traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $277.20. 429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,444. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.87. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.46 and a fifty-two week high of $374.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

