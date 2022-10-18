Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Update

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 476,700 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the September 15th total of 433,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNT. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,113,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 209,040 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 298,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 654,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 110,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 285,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,498. The firm has a market cap of $150.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.31. Ceragon Networks has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $3.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.73 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

