CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Short Interest Update

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 691,600 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 729,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEVA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 100.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 10.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 15.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 27.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 373,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 79,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 4.5% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CEVA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CEVA to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

CEVA Stock Up 4.1 %

CEVA stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,429. CEVA has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $50.85. The stock has a market cap of $583.58 million, a PE ratio of 628.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.07.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. CEVA had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.