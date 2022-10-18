Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Trading Up 12.5%

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 108,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 76,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Chakana Copper Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94.

Chakana Copper Company Profile

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

