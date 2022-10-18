Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $301.82.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL opened at $205.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.32 and a 200-day moving average of $227.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $449.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

