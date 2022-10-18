Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Up 11.4% in September

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 995,200 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the September 15th total of 893,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 622.0 days.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CWSRF remained flat at $6.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $10.42.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.