Chatham Capital Group Inc. Acquires 4,929 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 110,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,932,108. The company has a market cap of $278.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.42. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

