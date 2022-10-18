Chatham Capital Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.0% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.43. The stock had a trading volume of 169,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,659,093. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.20. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $244.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.05.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

