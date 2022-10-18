Chatham Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.34. 17,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,091. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.51.

