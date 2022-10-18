Chatham Capital Group Inc. Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after buying an additional 1,430,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mastercard by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,032,182,000 after buying an additional 468,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,732,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,406,208,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.99. 37,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,621. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.25. The stock has a market cap of $289.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.54.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

