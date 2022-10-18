Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $3.83 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,254,000 after buying an additional 156,432 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $80.13. 137,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739,277. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.83 and a 200-day moving average of $95.16. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

