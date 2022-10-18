Chatham Capital Group Inc. Invests $150,000 in Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Knightscope at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSCP. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knightscope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Knightscope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knightscope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSCP stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.64. 45 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,097. Knightscope, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30.

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, builds, deploys, and supports physical security technologies in the United States. The company's solutions combine the physical presence of autonomous security robots (ASR) with real-time on-site data collection and analysis, and a human-machine interface to reduce crime.

