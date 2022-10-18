Chatham Capital Group Inc. Lowers Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,955 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,837,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $746,649,000 after acquiring an additional 272,469 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $721,125,000 after acquiring an additional 107,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,931,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $630,729,000 after acquiring an additional 862,802 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.29. 19,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,172. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $151.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.39, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

