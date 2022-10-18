Chatham Capital Group Inc. Purchases 1,830 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,305,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,834. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

