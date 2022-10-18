Chatham Capital Group Inc. Purchases 1,984 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.50. 144,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,380,690. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.76 and a 200 day moving average of $94.29. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $109.46.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.