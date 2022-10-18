Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Short Interest Up 15.6% in September

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,490,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the September 15th total of 21,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 26.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $10,744,529.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,877,402.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 241,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,790,954. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Chewy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.46. 5,368,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,223,167. Chewy has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.76. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chewy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Chewy to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chewy from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.06.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

