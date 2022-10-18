Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Short Interest Update

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,780,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the September 15th total of 12,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Chico’s FAS

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,485.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.19. 1,987,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,645. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $649.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $558.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CHS. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

