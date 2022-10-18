Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,560,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the September 15th total of 10,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Chimera Investment

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIM. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1,200.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 32,743 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CIM. TheStreet cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chimera Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Chimera Investment Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:CIM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.70. 102,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,694,392. Chimera Investment has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $116.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.14%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently -141.54%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.