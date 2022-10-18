China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CIHKY stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 77,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,320. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.64. China Merchants Bank has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.05.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 27.83%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Merchants Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

