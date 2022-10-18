Christopher Ross Anderson Buys 100,000 Shares of Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM) Stock

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 100,000 shares of Alliance Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 948,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$170,794.80.
Alliance Mining Trading Down 7.7 %
ALM stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,231. Alliance Mining Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36.
About Alliance Mining
