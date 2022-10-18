Chromia Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Chromia token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market capitalization of $79.59 million and approximately $10.04 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chromia has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003203 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,283.49 or 0.27504718 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000683 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010742 BTC.
About Chromia
Chromia’s launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Chromia Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
