Cindicator (CND) Market Cap Tops $955,779.91

Cindicator (CND) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cindicator has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Cindicator has a total market cap of $955,779.91 and $490.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cindicator Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

